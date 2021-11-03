People celebrate festival of lights in Kodagu

Amid the rising prices, people in the district celebrated Deepavali, the festival of lights.

Generally, the Northern part of Kodagu celebrates the festival in a grand way. In Southern Kodagu, Deepavali is celebrated in selected areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, people were seen purchasing various items such as earthen lamps and flowers. However, flowers cost dearer to the people.

There was a great demand for chrysanthemum and marigold flowers, at Chowki, General Thimayya Circle and at Mahadevpet Road.

Veterans say that the festival of lights coincides with the harvesting season of monsoon crops. However, the festive spirit has been dampened by rain this time.

Less demand for flowers

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, people did not celebrate the festival in a grand manner, in Somwarpet.

The religious rituals were observed in a simple manner. The farming fraternity was worried due to the loss of crops owing to continuous rainfall. Few people were seen in the shops.

Kamala, a flower vendor, said that she had sourced the flowers from Konanuru for sale. But, there was not much demand for the flowers.

Ashok, another flower vendor, said that he is likely to suffer losses as the chrysanthemum and marigold cannot be preserved for more than a day and will perish.

There was no business on the day of ‘Trayodashi’, he said.

Eco-friendly Deepavali

Children from Government Lower Primary School in Mulluru village observed an eco-friendly Deepavali, under the guidance of teacher C S Satish.

The students also coined the slogan 'Pataki Tyajisona, Pustaka Kollona' (let us shun firecrackers and buy books), on the occasion.

C S Satish said that students can utilise the money planned to buy fireworks for purchasing books and reading them. They can also circulate the books among themselves.

The smoke from the fireworks causes trouble for small children, heart patients and animals, he added.

Students also lit earthen lamps on the occasion.

Green firecrackers

Environment officers and the Pollution Control Board have requested people to burst fewer firecrackers to avoid pollution.

Bursting firecrackers is banned between 10 pm and 6 am. Only green firecrackers which emit less than 125 decibels can be used as per the orders issued by the Supreme Court, said environment officer G R Ganeshan.