People pay last respects to Saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath

A large number of people including District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary paid last respect to the Saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath, at mini Town Hall in Mangaluru on Monday. The body will be laid for public homage till 2 pm. Later, the body will be taken to his native Mithakere in Sajipamooda of Bantwal taluk and last rites will be performed as per the traditions of Jogi community.

The body was taken out from his house at Devikatte in Padavinangadi to Mini Town Hall for public homage. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DC Sindhu B Rupesh and others also paid their respect.

Students of Kadri Gopalnath presented ‘Swaranjali’ programme at the venue. The district administration has made all arrangement including drinking water supply at the hall.

Kadri Gopalnath had passed away following brief illness on October 11.