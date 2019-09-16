'People should be inspired by Salumarada Thimmakka'

As children looked at her with awe, the centenarian Environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka responded by smiling and distributing the saplings to them at a felicitation programme organised at Badagubettu Credit Cooperative Society on Monday.

Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said Thimmakka had been a role model, who expressed deep concern for environment protection. She reached her goal despite many struggles and shortcomings. He said as Thimmakka carried out her crusade silently, the public should also be inspired by her and start planting saplings.

“The blame game will not yield any results,” he said and urged public to stiffly oppose those who chop down trees.

He urged people to stop felling trees. Thimmakka has set a strong example, which is most relevant today, when the concern for environment protection is increasing, he said.

B N Umesh, the foster son of Saalumarada Thimmakka, said Thimmakka was uneducated but her contribution to the environment was recognised world wide.

She has lived with modesty all these years and was never greedy.

She loved nature and her simplicity lies in the fact that she treated the trees as her own children.