Pilgrims sent back after being issued warning

The police on Friday warned three devotees who had come to Horanadu Annapoorneshwari Temple from Bengaluru.

Three devotees had arrived at Horanadu from Bengaluru. They had allegedly asked the temple staff to accept flowers brought by them as an offering to the Goddess.

However, owing to the spread of Covid-19, the temple staff declined to accept the flowers.

The police took the devotees to Kalasa Community Health Centre to check their health. Later, they were sent back after being issued a warning.