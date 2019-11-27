Police book 379 cases for illegal sand transportation

Mangaluru South sub-division of police have booked 379 cases of illegal sand transportation to Kerala in the past few months.

Trucks carrying sand illegally to Kerala were also seized. In November alone, city police booked nine cases, of which, five were in Konaje police station limits.

Kankanady town police registered two cases illegal sand transport, one each was reported in Ullal and Mangaluru Rural police stations.

On November 21, sand worth Rs 6.06 lakh was seized by the Kankanady Town Police. On November 19, CCB police seized one Kalandhar’s sand stocked illegally on the banks of River Nethravathi at Bajal. Ullal Police seized sand worth Rs 5.04 lakh on November 10, while Mangaluru Rural police seized sand worth Rs 15 lakh on November 21.

The police also seized other materials worth Rs 13.2 lakh being transported in a tipper illegally at Nethilapadavu in Naringana.

Strict action

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari directed officials at a meeting to take strict action against unlicensed sand transporters. He also told the officials to ensure that sand should be transported only in GPS-fitted trucks.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that criminal cases will be booked in cases of illegal sand mining or if sand yards were found in border areas. Miners with sand permits may transport sand only between 6 am and 6 pm, she instructed.

Zilla Panchayat member Ibrahim, during a Panchayat general meeting on Tuesday, alleged that a boat – used to ferry sand and gravel for road work in Addooru – was seized by officials of the Mines and Geology Department under suspicion of the boat being used to illegally extract

sand.

Similarly, Panchayat member Harish Kanjipili alleged that mini trucks carrying sand were seized causing inconveniences to the genuine sand consumers.

Officials from the Mines and Geology Department had promised to look into the matter.