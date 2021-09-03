'Police deployment doubled for effective implementation of curfew'

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said that stringent steps will be taken to curtail the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district.

He told reporters at the DC's office on Friday that weekend curfew is being implemented across the district to ensure that the number of cases is reduced.

Rao said the government had imposed weekend restrictions in four districts including Udupi. The positivity rate is high in Udupi because the number of people travelling from Kerala is more.

Presently, the district's positivity rate on average is 1.27% for the past one week when compared to the state's positivity rate of 0.37%, he added.

Even if people travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra are double vaccinated, they should possess RT-PCR negative report, he said and added that institutional quarantine of seven days was also mandatory for those from Kerala and Maharastra.

The vaccination drive has been made more effective and the swab testing process has been intensified. The cost of the swab tests has been reduced in order to accommodate more tests. As many as 6,967 people have been tested per million on an average in the past week, said Rao.

He said 78% of people in the district had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, which is a good percentage recorded in the state.

He added that certificates will be issued to Gram Panchayats that recorded 100% vaccination.

He lauded Kavradi village for recording cent per cent achievement.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Naveen Bhat said the differently-abled and people not in a position to visit vaccination centres will receive assistance in visiting the nearest vaccination facility.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that the weekend curfew will be strictly implemented.

Presently eight check posts were in place across the district, while another six will be implemented soon, he said and added that police deployments are being doubled during weekends.