Police firing triggers Twitter war between MLAs

The protest and subsequent police firing triggered a Twitter war between MLAs on Sunday.

Mangalore MLA U T Khader in his tweet ridiculed Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for ignoring the fact that the riot and police firing took place in BJP MLA D Vedavyas Kamath’s constituency.

Kamath countered in his tweet pointing out that he did not mislead his community and incited Muslims to go on a rampage.

Another case

Meanwhile, a case was registered against MLA U T Khader in Puttur police station on Sunday. Puttur Bajarang Dal Convenor Harish Kumar Dolpady in his complainant accused Khader of inciting the violence and forcing the shutdown in the district.

A video clipping of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy President Rahim Uchhil speaking on CAA has gone viral on social media.

In the video post, Ucchil urges Muslims not to be misled by leaders who had encroached Wakf properties and agitate against Citizenship (Ammendment) Act.

Meanwhile, the prohibitory orders extended across the district ended on Sunday night.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said a decision on extending the prohibitory orders would be taken in consultation with the deputy commissioner.