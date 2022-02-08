Police raid illegal LPG unit

The Ullal police conducted a raid on a house and seized 15 domestic and commercial gas cylinders of various companies, one full cylinder filled with oxygen and 112 empty cylinders worth Rs 1.92 lakh, in Chembugudde.
The house is owned by Francis. Acting on a tip-off that LPG from domestic gas cylinders is filled to commercial cylinders through artificial regulators without any safety measures, the police conducted the raid.
Francis, who is involved in the offence, fled the spot.
A case in this regard is registered in the Ullal police station as per a complaint filed by the food inspector.
The police are on the lookout for the absconding accused.
