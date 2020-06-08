Postcard campaign from June 10

Postcard campaign from June 10

  Jun 08 2020
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:58 ist

Demanding not to drop Korama, Koracha, Lambani and Bovi communities from the list of Scheduled Caste (SC), a postcard campaign will be started by the community members from June 10, said community leader C S Murthy. 

Some people had filed a writ in the High Court urging the dropping of Korama, Koracha, Lambani and Bovi communities from the SC list. The court, in turn, had shifted the petition to National Commission for Scheduled Castes. After verifying the applications, the Commission had recommended to the state government to drop them from the SC list. 

Korama, Koracha, Lambani and Bovi community members in Karnataka are economically and educationally backward. They have been eking out a living as daily wage labourers. The recommendations of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes should be reviewed, he said. 

