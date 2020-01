Pradeep Jay, Hermilan Bains create records on last day

Pradeep Jay Shah of Mangalore University and Hermilan Bains of Punjab University - Patiala created new meet records on the final day of 80th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri on Monday.

While Shah created record in Men’s Triple Jump, Bains created record in Women’s 1,500m run.

Achievers

1,500m Run (Men)—Chaitaya Holgare - Savitribai Phule Pune University (3:55.385), Sunil – Maharshi Dayanand University - Haryana (3:56.164) and Sonu –Maharaja Ganga Singh

University - Rajasthan (3:57.092).

1500m Run (Women)—Hermilan Bains – Punjab University - Patiala (4:24.86 New Meet Record), Deore Durga – Savitribai Phule Pune University (4:26.22) and Babitha C – University of Calicut (4:32.66).

42.195 km Marathon (Men)—Anila Kumara – Gulbarga University - Kalaburagi (2:42:33.58 ), Saurabh - Punjab University (2:43:04.08) and Sunil Kumar – Maharshi Dayanand University (2:44:24.43).

42.195 km Marathon (Women)—Munni Devi – Maharshi Dayanad University (3:14:42.26), Rinku – Punjab University (3:19:09.27) and K M Laxmi – C S M University - Kanpur (3:20:46.29).

200m Run (Men)—G Ragul Kumar – University Of Madras (21.611), John Deniel D – S.R.M Institute Of Science and Technology (21.772) and Vighnesh A, Mangalore University (21.858).

200m Run (Women)—Kriti Bhoite - University Of Mumbai (24.71), Harika Devi – Palambur University - Mahabubnagar (24.84) and Sruthiraj U V – University of Calicut (24.99).

4X400m Relay (Men)—University Of Madras - Cibbin Kumar, Avinas K, K Saran, R Rajesh (3:11.00), Mahatma Gandhi University - Kottayam - Tigin T, Anandu Vijayan, Amal Joseph, Anirudh C R (3:11.48) and Maharshi Dayanand University — Ashish, Yogesh Ahalavath, Sunny, Amit Baliyan (3:11.58).

4X400m Relay (Women)—University Of Calicut – Archana M P, Abitha Mary M, Arshitha S, Jisna Mathew ( 3:40.01), Mahatma Gandhi University-Sneha, Emily K T, Aleesha P R, Anila Venu (3:42.1) and Maharshi Dayand University – Manish, Manhi, Nancy, Rachna (3:45.97).

Shot Put (Men)— Prabhkirpal Singh – Punjab University (17.34m), Shakti Solanki – Indira Gandhi University - Meerpur (16.67m) and Adil Sher Singh – Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar (16.22m).

Pole Vault (Women)—Divya Mohan – Mahatma Gandhi University (3.70m), Prosy Meena – Tamilnadu Physical Education and Sports University (3.70m) and Baranica E – Mangalore University – (3.70m).

Pole Vault (Men)—Godwin Damien – University of Calicut (4.70m), P Gowtham – Bharathiar University-Coimbatore (4.65m), Dheenadhayalan G – University Of Madras

(4.50m).

Triple Jump (Women)—Aishwarya B – Mangalore University ( 13.29m), Sandra Babu - Mahatma Gandhi University (13.28m) and S Nandhini – Bharathiar University (12.95m).

Triple Jump (Men)—Pradeep Jay Shah – Mangalore University- 16.53 (New Meet Record), Arun A B–Mahatma Gandhi University (16.12) and P Kapil Anand - RGUHS (Alva’s College) (16.01).

Hammer Throw (women)—Varsha - Mangalore University (57.24m), Ritu Dhiman - Mangalore University (54.91m) and Harshitha W R - RGHUS (51.27m).