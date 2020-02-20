Pratishtha Brahmakalashotsava at Gejjegiri from Feb 24

Pratishtha Brahmakalashotsava rituals will be held at Sri Kshetra Gejjegiri Nandanabittil, the Moolasthana (original place) of Deyi Baideti and Koti Chennaya at Badagannuru, Puttur, from February 24 to March 2.

Brahmakalashotsava Samiti president Peethambara Heraje told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that the installation of new temple post, reconsecration of Adidaiva Dhoomavathi and Saparivara Daiva, Mahamate Deyi Baideti Satyadharma Chavadi and Gejjegiri Koti-Chennaya Moolasthana Garadi will be done on the occasion. Nemothsava will also be observed in the Moolasthana, he said.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will grace the occasion during the formal function on February 29 at 5 pm. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will light the lamp. District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will release the souvenir.

Cultural programmes will also be held.

A ‘Horekanike’ procession will be taken out from the Devaramaru field of Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple, Puttur, to Gejjegiri on February 25 at 12 noon, he added. Samiti office-bearers Jayantha Nadubailu, Ravi Poojary and Rajendra were present in the press meet.