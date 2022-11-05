Praveen Nettar murder: NIA arrests 3 more

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations and arrested three persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

The NIA conducted searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubballi, and Mysuru on Saturday.

Three persons were arrested for their active involvement in the conspiracy hatched to murder Praveen Nettaru, said a release from NIA.

The arrested are K Mahammad Iqbal, from Kunha Gudde in Bellare of Sullia taluk, K Ismail Shafi, from Bellare, and Ibrahim Sha from Navoor, in Sullia.

During the searches conducted by the NIA officials, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the arrested.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru.

The NIA has also declared a cash reward against four absconding persons recently. Further investigations are in progress, added the release.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by assailants on July 26. Initially, the case was investigated by the Dakshina Karnataka district police after registering a case at Bellare Police Station. Later, the Karnataka government handed over the case to the NIA and the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 4.