‘Pre–Unique 2019’ fest concludes in M'luru

Students should actively participate in college cultural events as these memories will be cherished by them for life, said Dr Pavan Hegde, Head of Pediatrics Department at Father Muller Hospital.

He was addressing the students during the valedictory function of the two-day fest of intellect and culture - 'Pre-Unique 2019' organised by St Aloysius PU College on Friday.

He also opined that Pre-Unique is a platform for students of different sections and cultures to come together and bring out their uniqueness.

“Being the best is great because you are number one, but being unique is greater because you are the only one,” he added.

St Aloysius P U College Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira presided over the programme.

Convener Denzil Machado, Pre-Unique Co-convener Dulcine Sequeira and Finance Officer Fr Vinod Paul were present.

Results

The overall championship of 'Pre-Unique 2019' was bagged by Sharada PU College and Canara PU College won the runners-up trophy. The chief guest and the dignitaries gave away the prizes to the winners.

Students from about 40 different institutions participated in the mega event that provided students with wholesome intellectual and cultural experience through a gamut of events and competitions.

‘NIRMAAN’ - a science model making competition cum exhibition - and carnival with an array of games and food stalls were held as a part of the mega event.