Preparations for Vijayadashami in full swing in Madikeri

As there are two more days to go for Vijayadashami, preparations for the Dashamantapa procession are being made in Madikeri.

On Wednesday, organisations were seen speeding up preparations for the festival. Government, private establishments, shops and main roads, are being decorated for the special day.

Ten temples are all set for the Dashamantapa procession. Each temple will carry the procession of one Mantapa (tableau). The temple committee office-bearers and artists are busy preparing the Mantapa. Each temple wants its 'Mantapa' to be the best one in the procession.

During the earlier years, each temple was permitted to use three tractors each, for the Mantapa procession. However, due to Covid-19, only one tractor and one additional vehicle are permitted this year.

The organisers have decided to cut short the duration of the presentation, owing to the restrictions.

Mantapas of Kote Ganapathy, Chowti Mariyamma, Pete Srirama Mandira, Dechuru Srirama Mandira, Dandina Mariyamma, Chowdeshwari, Kote Mariyamma, Kodanda Rama Mandira, Karavale Bhagawathi and Kanchi Kamakshiyamma temples will take part in the simple 'Shobhayatra' procession.

The temple committees said that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be an extravaganza of music and dance. The tradition will be followed with simplicity.

The temple committee office-bearers also said that the sheen of the Mantapa procession will be lost. Also, there may not be many visitors and tourists this time.

They also fear that the rain may cause trouble for the procession.

The hike in the prices of necessary items has been burning a hole in the pockets of the customers. Prices of flowers and fruits were quite high, in the wake of 'Ayudha Pooja'.

The cost of vegetables has also risen.