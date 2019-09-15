Preparations yet to begin for Madikeri Dasara

There is no buzz about ‘Madikeri Dasara’ this year even though the state government had announced Rs 1 crore for the festival.

No preparations are visible even when there are only a few days left for Navarathri.

So far, the only development related to Madikeri Dasara is the election to Madikeri Dasara Committee office-bearers.

On the other hand, Kodagu is yet to get a district in-charge minister, which is one of the reasons for the drawback.

Madikeri Dasara was observed in a simpler manner last year as the district was hit by floods. Cultural programmes were confined only to the last day of Dasara. Following the same, there was a low turnout of tourists.

A grant of Rs 50 lakh, announced by the then district in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh last year, hasn’t yet reached Madikeri Dasara Committee.

An office-bearer of Madikeri Dasara Committee said that it is very difficult to conduct programmes without the grants. “We are not in a position to assure Dashamantapa and Karaga committees of funds,” he added.

Madikeri Dasara Working President Robin Devaiah said that Madikeri Dasara will be celebrated in a traditional way this year. Cultural programmes, sports tournament, Children’s Dasara and Women’s Dasara will be organised.

Zilla Janapada Parishat has decided to conduct Janapada Utsava as a part of Madikeri Dasara. “A final decision on the cultural programmes will be taken during the meeting to be held on September 16,” he said.

A homestay owner opined that Madikeri Dasara could be organised on the model of Kodagu ‘Pravasi Utsav’, so as to attract more tourists to the district.

The street festival, horticultural show, food festival and dog show should be organised during Madikeri Dasara, he added.

Poems invited

Poems have been invited for the multi-lingual poets’ meet to be held as a part of Madikeri Dasara. Those interested may send self-composed poems in Kannada, Kodava, Arebhashe or in their mother tongues. The poems should be on subjects such as nation, culture, art or nature. One person may send only one poem. Students may also take part.

A poem should not exceed 20 lines and should not have been published or broadcast earlier. The decision by the selection committee will be final.

The entries should be sent before September 20 to: Chi Na Somesh, Chairman, Madikeri Dasara Multilingual Poets Meet Committee, ‘Shakti’ daily, Industrial Estate. For details, contact : 99725 38584, 94494 755632.