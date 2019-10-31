Protest against opening of Shiroor toll gate

Members of Toll Gate Action Committee, Shiroor staged a protest against the opening of toll gate at Shiroor near Byndoor on NH 66 by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited on Wednesday.

Members from local organisations also participated in the protest. The protestors raised slogans against the Company and insisted that the toll gate should not be opened. They also demanded that the vehicles within the radius of 10 kilometres from the toll gate should be exempted from toll charges.

Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty addressing the gathering said that the service roads were not completed and the Company had no rights to collect toll. The Company had not completed the four-laning work of NH 66 from Kundapur to Karwar.

He said that the unscientific planning was causing many accidents on the stretch. The Company needs to listen to the demands of the public and introduce the toll after completing the work on widening the stretch.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary threatened to organise a Padayatra from Hemmady to Shiroor.

The contractor should also look into the quality of work carried out before collecting toll from the vehicles, he added.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to IRB representatives on the occasion.