Protest against pathetic condition of road

Condemning the pathetic condition of the road leading to Bhagamandala from Madikeri, the members of Talathamane Nethaji Yuvaka Mandala have decided to stage a protest on January 29.

The incomplete work on the road has put motorists to hardship, said president Rai and secretary B R Yathish Rai.

To facilitate the work on asphalting of the road, the road from Bhagamandala Koodu Rasthe to Murnad Bypass has been dug and the work has remained incomplete for the last several months. The incomplete work is posing inconvenience to daily commuters, they added

The dust from the road is also inconveniencing the houses situated near the road, said Sudeep.

It is not right on the part of the authorities to test the patience of the people, he added.

The road provides connectivity to Talacauvery, one of the holy places in Kodagu. Hundreds of devotees visit Talacauvery from outside the district and state daily.

‘We had submitted a memorandum to the contractors and PWD assistant engineer several times in the past to complete the work. However, the work remains incomplete,” he said.

The protest will be held at Mekeri and Murnad Bypass by blocking the road.