Rain rises Jasmine production, but prices plummet

The production of Udupi Mallige (Jasmine) has increased with the onset of monsoon.

However, the decline in the price of the famed flower has worried the growers.

Udupi Mallige is being sold for Rs 150 per ‘atti’ in Shankarapura flower market. The decline in the price has not only worried growers but also merchants.

Four ‘chendus’, set of flowers tied by a string, make one ‘atti’.

In fact, the price had slashed to Rs 90 per ‘atti’ on June 18. Now, the price is slightly better. Udupi Mallige was fetching Rs 300 to Rs 730 per ‘atti’ in the month of May.

With the rainfall, the production of jasmine has increased in Shankarapura, Shirva, Belman and surrounding areas.

No major festivals

In the absence of major festivals and functions, the demand for jasmine has declined in Udupi and Mangaluru.

The flower merchants said the price of Udupi Mallige is likely to decline further with the increase in production. However, there is demand for Chrysanthemum and ‘Kakada’ flowers in the market, they added.