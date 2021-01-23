Raitha Samparka Kendra awaits inauguration

Though the work on Raitha Samparka Kendra at Kodlipete has been completed three months ago, it has not been inaugurated so far.

The farmers have expressed displeasure at the failure of authorities to open the Kendra.

The Raitha Samparka Kendra was functioning on the first floor of Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society for the last 18 years, but, it was lacking basic facilities.

The new building is built on survey number 132/10 paisari land near the Planters Club on Kodlipete-Shanivarasanthe Main Road.

Owing to heavy rainfall and lockdown, the work was delayed. Now even after completing the work, the building has not been inaugurated. The work on the building was entrusted to KRIDL.

Farmer leaders allege that poor quality of work has been done. The windows and shutter doors are of poor quality. The MLA and officials should inspect the work.

When Raitha Samparka Kendra was functioning from a rented building, it faced staff shortage. The Kendra did not even have a permanent agriculture officer, said the farmers.

Somappa, Kodagu Zilla Raitha Sangha convener, said, "Raitha Samparka Kendra should function from its own building. If the Kendra is not opened in the new building, then a protest will be staged."