Record 421 Covid-19 cases in Udupi district

A record 421 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Udupi district on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 8,666.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the district is 78. No fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 421 new cases, 279 are asymptomatic and 142 are symptomatic and 203 are from Udupi, 158 from Kundapur and 50 are from Karkala respectively. Ten infected patients are from outside the district.

As many as 150 people had contracted the virus from primary and secondary contacts. As many as 1,837 swab samples were collected and sent to the lab for testing.

As many as 5,951 patients recovered and were discharged and 2,637 patients are being treated in designated Covid hospitals.