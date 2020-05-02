Register online for inter-state travel

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  May 02 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:43 ist

Mangaluru, DHNS: Dakshina Kannada district administration has urged people, stranded in the district, to apply for inter-state travel by submitting the application and register via http://sevasindhu.karnataka. gov.in

Those applicants who need assistance to apply online can approach Gram Panchayat, TMC/CMC offices, taluk offices, Mangaluru City Corporation zonal offices, Mangaluru One and Nada Kacheri in Mangaluru city.

All the submitted applications will be processed at the state-level. After getting approval from the government, permission will be accorded for travel.

The passengers have to pay for the travel. All the passengers will be screened by the health authorities. They should possess valid identity card as a proof.

For details, contact toll free number 1077 / 9483908000.
 

