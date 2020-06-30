Residents in sealdown area pour out woes before MLA

Residents in sealdown area pour out their woes before MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jun 30 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 18:15 ist

Through a conference call, MLA Appachu Ranjan listened to the woes of people of Doddalli village in Aluru-Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits, which has been brought under a containment zone.

The conference call was arranged by ex-serviceman P N Gangadhar from Malambi village and Devendra, a member of the local youth association. As many as 32 residents from the containment area took part in it.

The residents said that ration and milk have been provided only once during the last eight days. There is an urgent need to provide fertilisers for the crop and sprinkle insecticides at the agricultural farms. But, they are not able to go to their farms, following the sealdown.

Therefore, proper facilities should be made through the agricultural cooperative society, they urged the MLA.

Villagers also requested the MLA to facilitate vehicles for SSLC students as they are now forced to spend Rs 600 for rented vehicles to reach the examination centre.

The MLA assured to do the needful.

