River fishermen urge govt to ban illegal fishing

The Traditional River Fisheries Association, Dakshina Kannada (DK), urged the government to initiate legal measures against those who carry out illegal fishing in rivers across the district.

Association president Harish Putran told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Tuesday that the fishermen from outside the district had been fishing in rivers instead of fishing in lakes.

In Phalguni and Nethravathi rivers, the inland fishermen have been using chemicals to catch fish, he charged.

They carry out fishing in coracles and take small children along with them. The coracles also come close to traditional fishing boats, he added.

He also stressed the need to identify sand blocks in places where fishing is not being carried out.

After the sand mining was stopped in the CRZ areas, there are algae that serve as food for fish. The fingerlings and clams are also developing. But, if the permission is given for sand mining again, the fish and clam will be lost, he said.

Harish meanwhile stated that Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has not been implemented effectively.

Akhila Karnataka Meenugarara Parishat general secretary Vasudeva Boloor, Traditional River Fisheries Association general secretary Navin Salian, Phalguni Fisheries Association president Abdul Thayyub and member Ritesh were present at the press meet.