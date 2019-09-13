Rly underbridge proposal submitted to Smart City Ltd

A railway official has said that the Mangaluru Smart City Limited has to deposit its share of grants to proceed with the railway underbridge project at Jeppu Mahakalipadpu.

“The estimate for the bridge has been already submitted to Mangaluru Smart City Limited,” the official informed a meeting chaired by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

In the meeting, the residents demanded the relocation of Thokkottu Railway Station and urged the authorities to ensure that some trains stop at Thokkottu to help students and patients visiting hospitals at Deralakatte.

Palakkad Division DRM Pratap Singh Shami assured them that he would consider their demand if they submit a proposal.

The officials informed Kateel that an estimate for Rs 12.7 crore has been prepared for the construction of an underpass at APMC Road in Puttur. The APMC has earmarked Rs 3 crore for the work, they added.

They also said that work order for the construction of an approach road to Kabaka Puttur station has been given to a contractor and the work will begin after the monsoon.

To a demand on extending the service of Train Number 56645 up to Subrahmanya Road and return to Mangaluru next day morning, Mysuru Division DRM Aparna Garg said there is no watering facility at Subrahmanya Road and an additional rake is also required.

On passenger amenities at Yedamangala Station, she promised the passengers that she would look into the demands.

A resident of Maravooru said there is no connectivity to 50 houses in the vicinity after the doubling work was taken up. Further due to lack of drains, wastewater enters a few houses.

The MP told the officials to inspect the spot.

Konkan Railway RRM B B Nikam said that a proposal on doubling the track from Thokur-Bhatkal is pending before the Board. Once approved, the work will be initiated,

he added.