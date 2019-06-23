Rs 2.50-cr proposal for development of Mannapalla Kere

The district administration has prepared a proposal to develop Mannapalla Kere in Manipal as a source of water and also as a tourist spot at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The water body plays a vital role in recharging groundwater table in Manipal and surrounding areas and hundreds of people visit the lake daily for walking. The water body, spread across 29.90 hectares, has a capacity to store 17,52,000 litres of water. The lake is filled with water during monsoon and attracts visitors. The water-level reduces drastically by February.

The Urban Development Authority has prepared a plan to remove silt from the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. The removal of the silt will help in increasing the water storage capacity in the lake.

The authorities are also mulling over the proposal to use the water in the lake as an alternative to supply water to Udupi city in case of emergency during peak summer, said sources in the Authority. There is also a proposal to extend the walking track around the lake.

Bhojaraj, a retired Wing Commander and a resident, said, “Mannapalla is a naturally available resource which helps in replenishing groundwater. It is a good decision taken by the authorities to remove silt from the lake. Owing to the lake, the groundwater table in the surrounding areas, including wells and borewells, have increased. The desilting will help in ensuring water in the lake round-the-year.”