Saffron stoles enter government college in Bantwal

Students of Government First Grade College in Vamadapadavu, in symbolic opposition to the wearing of the hijab, arrived at the college wearing saffron stoles on Tuesday.

The students said that out of eight Muslim girl students, six were wearing hijab.

They raised slogans against the wearing of the hijab. Confusion and tension prevailed in the college for some time.

College principal prof K Hariprasad Shetty and college development committee members convened a meeting of parents and later announced a holiday for the students.

Police had strengthened security in and around the college.

Tension also prevailed in Kavoor Government PU College, with Muslim leaders objecting to the removal of the hijab inside the classrooms. The leaders dispersed after discussing the issue with the principal.

Principals of government colleges in particular heaved a sigh of relief, with the government declaring a three-day holiday for government PU and degree colleges.

“Students were planning on intensifying the protests against hijab on Tuesday,” a principal of a college revealed.