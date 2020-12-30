Samiti to protest seeking Rani Abbakka Bhavana

Demanding the government to take up the work on Rani Abbakka Bhavana at Thokkottu, Ullal Veerarani Abbakka Utsava Samiti has decided to hold a protest on January 1.

The Bhavana is to commemorate the Queen of Ullal who had fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century. Though the land was earmarked near Thokkottu bus stand and foundations were laid for the Bhavana, the work has not commenced, said Samiti president Dinakar Ullal to media persons.

He said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had sanctioned land in Thokkottu for the department of Kannada and Culture to take up the work on the Bhavana in the past. The government had also released Rs 9 crore for the construction of Rani Abbakka Bhavana following the demands of the Samiti. Unfortunately, the work has not commenced so far," he alleged.

The Samithi also urged the government to sanction funds for the Study Centre for Rani Abbakka at Mangaluru to take up research activities. Though the then CM D V Sadananda Gowda had sanctioned Rani Abbakka Study Centre at Mangalore University, it has not been made functional so far.

The Samiti also urged renaming of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Mangaluru Central Railway Station, the flyover on NH 66 at Thokkottu and the Ullal Overbridge Junction after Veerarani Abbakka, he said.