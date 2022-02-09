‘Sangh Parivar, ABVP responsible for untoward incidents’

Athaulla Punjalkatte, state president of Campus Front of India (CFI), claimed that the Sangh Parivar and ABVP were solely responsible for the untoward incidents that occurred following the girls' demand for hijab at Government Girls PU College in Udupi.

Speaking to reporters, Athaulla said that the education minister should be held accountable for adding fuel to the fire.

He is attempting to conceal the misdeeds of the RSS and its factions, added Athaulla.

BJP and RSS wanted the issue to become a major controversy and ensure that it became a triggering point for polarising votes during the state's upcoming Assembly election, he lamented.

He went on to say that the problem could have been solved at college. However, the RSS and its organisations were not pleased, and it sparked a major controversy.

They even ignored the fact that they should respect the court because the matter was already before it, he said.

CFI fights for fundamental rights and the education minister's decision to hold CFI accountable for the incidents should be strongly condemned, he added.

The education minister speaks without foundation. Despite the fact that such a major issue has been reported and society is becoming violent, the chief minister has remained silent, said Athaulla.

The police have not filed any charges against Sangh Parivar activists who hoisted the Bhagava Dhwaja (saffron flag) on a flag post designated for hoisting the National Flag, he said.

They have incited students and forced them to recite Sriram and wear saffron stoles. These students vandalised public property and assaulted a lonely girl in Mandya. Regrettably, the state's law and order machinery has failed, he claimed.