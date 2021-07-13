Sanitation staff in Kodagu hospitals demand arrears

District Government Hospital Sanitation Personnel and Workers' Association president P R Bharat urged the government to release the arrears of the cleanliness workers working at the government hospitals, along with fulfilling their other demands.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he said that more than 300 sanitation staff, Group D, non-cleaning staff, drivers, lab technicians, nurses and security guards are working in the district hospital in Madikeri and other hospitals in Virajpet, Somwarpet, Shanivarasanthe, Palibetta, Napoklu, Siddapura and Kutta, on contractual basis.

The sanitation staff and Group D workers are not being paid the minimum wages fixed by the government. The workers are under the mercy of the contractors and the latter are exploiting the workers by paying them low wages, he said.

Bharat urged the health department to provide the wages to the contractual staff as per the government norms.

"The government had announced that it will pay Rs 10,000 to the health workers who are working as Covid warriors. But, the promise has not been fulfilled," he said and demanded regularisation of the contractual staff.

Association district secretary Janaki said she has been working in the district government hospital in Madikeri for the past 20 years. Even though she is eligible to receive a salary of Rs 11,000, she was not getting the complete salary.

Moreover, there is no salary for the past three months, as she could not go to the hospital for work, due to lockdown. It is very difficult to manage the household. Appeals made to the senior officials have fallen on deaf ears, said an emotional Janaki.

Association vice president Nanjunda, members Divya and Netra were present.

'GP workers not paid'

Gram Panchayat workers Kodagu district committee alleged that more than 700 workers in various Gram Panchayats have not received payments from the past six months.

Association district president P R Bharat said that the Gram Panchayat workers are struggling to make ends meet. Condemning the indifferent attitude of the government, a symbolic protest will be held on July 15. Later a memorandum will be submitted to the Zilla Panchayat CEO.

The government will be urged to pay the salaries of the Gram Panchayat staff under the 15th financial programme. Families of the workers who have died due to Covid-19 should be compensated with Rs 30 lakh and a member of the family should be provided with a government job on compassionate grounds. The information of all contractual staff should be fed to the EFMS portal, he added.

He also alleged that the promotion order towards the escalation of the bill collectors and clerical staff to secretary grade-2 and accounts assistant respectively has been withdrawn, with a vested interest, even after the finance department's approval.

Committee secretary P Umesh was present.

Demands

*A monthly salary of Rs 18,000 should be fixed for all contractual workers.

*The arrears should be released to the contractors immediately.

*Cases should be filed under the labour law against the contractors who have not paid the minimum wages to the workers.

*Workers should be provided with uniforms, gloves and other equipment.

*PF and ESI should be paid by the contractors on time.

*ESI identity cards should be provided to the workers.