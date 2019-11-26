Sathish Shetty to file defamation case against Mela

Celebrated Yakshagana Bhagavatha Patla Sathish Shetty, who was dropped from the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasaditha Yakshagana Mandali, has said that he would file a defamation case against the troupe convener and team.

“I will approach the high court as well,” he said, to fight against Kalladi Deviprasad Shetty, convener of the Mandali, popularly known as Kateel Mela.

“For questioning acts of atrocity on co-artistes in the Mela, I was humiliated on the stage during a performance of the Mela, on November 22. I have submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojari,” he said.

“I have been with the Kateel Mela for 19 years. Considering it a service to Goddess Durgaparameshwari of Kateel, I had not left the Mela in spite of getting offers from other Melas. Now I have been insulted on the stage, which is equivalent of death. No artiste should undergo such an insult,” Patla said and added, “I am ready to serve the Kateel Mela if given an opportunity.”

He clarified, “They have also not revealed what mistakes I committed. I have not violated any rule or regulation of the Mela. All the allegations of indiscipline made by Kalladi Deviprasad Shetty against me are false.”

'Not informed'

Speaking further, Patla said, “I was not informed in writing or orally of my non-inclusion in the Mela before I entered the stage for the performance. Even the senior Bhagavatha of the first Kateel Mela was not aware of my name being dropped as it was he who gave me the instrument and book for the performance.”

He said that there has been an increase in atrocities on artistes of the Kateel Mela since 2017. “When I spoke up for the artistes who had been removed from the Mela, allegations were levelled against me. Those who sought justice were permanently removed from the Mela. The incident of insulting me on the stage is a continued version,” he added.

Patla also said, “In the last 19 years, I had not placed demands but have followed all the orders of Deviprasad Shetty. I am ready for a truth test to prove that the allegations made by him and Harinarayana Asranna of the management committee are false.”

He suggested that the Mela be taken over by the Muzrai Department to prevent atrocities against artistes. “Deviprasad Shetty’s son-in-law Supreeth Rai is responsible for all the unhealthy development in the Mela,” he alleged.