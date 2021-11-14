School campuses abuzz with activities post dip is Covid cases

The education sector has slowly limped back to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country in 2020.

With the region witnessing a dip in Covid-19 cases, the school campuses are abuzz with activities that the students missed out on for a long time due to the pandemic.

Sports and cultural programmes have already begun.

The schoolchildren have also started adapting to the school environment and schools have also improved the basic facilities.

The government and aided schools have also started mid-day meals for the children.

Before the reopening of schools, the classes were conducted online, which were attended by only those kids who had smartphones.

Teachers felt that the learning process among children was affected without the physical classes.

The teachers are now facing the challenge of completing the portion for the SSLC annual exam.

"It is a challenge for teachers to make children from grades 1 to 4 adjust to the classroom environment," said a teacher.

"The Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to in the schools. Even the education department is issuing guidelines from time to time. The School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) is also supporting the activities in the school," said Government Higher Primary School, Emmemadu, teacher K G Ramya.

Government High School, Kakkabbe, SDMC president Ketolira P Kuttappa said, "The schools reopened late due to the pandemic. The children are adjusting now. The learning level has been affected due to the lack of physical classes. About 90% of the children are attending the classes enthusiastically now."

P M Aneesh, a grade 10 student of the high school in Kakkabbe, said, "I am happy that the schools have reopened. It has given me an opportunity to mingle with other students. Cleanliness is maintained in the school. Everyone is adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour."

Sri Rama Trust School, Napoklu, teacher Shobha, said, "It was a tragedy that we had to go for online classes. The satisfaction that we receive from physical classes was missing in online classes. Now parents are sending their wards to the schools. The activities in the schools have begun."

M A Arin Ayyappa, a grade 9 student of Sri Rama Trust School, said, "With the on-campus classes, we can clear our doubts with the teachers without any problem."

Government Higher Primary School, Emmemadu, teacher K G Ramya, said, "Parents are eager to send their children to schools. Those children who refuse to attend the physical classes are made to engage in the online learning process. Our efforts to impart education continues."

Ayesha, a grade six student of Government Higher Primary School in Emmemadu, said, "It was boring without physical classes. I used to miss my friends and teachers. Now I am happy that classes have commenced. The school authorities have placed sanitisers for everyone's use."