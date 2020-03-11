‘Schools in DK, Udupi keen on teaching Beary’

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy (KBSA) Chairman Rahim Ucchil said that around 30 to 40 schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were keen on including Beary as an optional third language in their curriculum.

He told mediapersons at the Academy’s office on Tuesday that the Department of Public Instruction had given consent to teach Beary language as an optional third language subject in schools, from class VI onwards.

“During the beginning phase, Beary language will be taught in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” he said and urged schools from the two districts willing to teach Beary as a third language to contact Beary Academy before March 14.

Rahim stated that the preparation of the textbook was in progress. “The script will be in Kannada,” he said.

Separate land

‘’The state government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for construction of Beary Bhavan,” Academy chairman said.

A new proposal was submitted to the government to identifying a land within city limits instead of the site in Neermarga, identified by previous governments.

The temporary office of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will soon be shifted to ‘Samarthya Soudha’, near University College, he added.

Six books

Rahim said six new books published by the Beary Academy would be released during a programme planned at Ravindra Kala Mantapa on March 20.

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy Registrar Poornima was present.