SDPI to hold foot march from Belthangady to Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 12 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 00:26 ist

Demanding justice for the family of Dinesh, who was allegedly murdered by a Sangh Parivar leader in Dharmasthala, members of SDPI and other Dalit organisations will organise a foot march from Belthangady to Mangaluru from March 15.

SDPI media coordinator Iqbal Bellare said the government should provide justice to the family of Dinesh.

He said the government should announce compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Dinesh. One family member of Dinesh should also be given government employment.

He added that the government should also sanction two acres of land to the family of Dinesh.

The BJP-led government has announced compensation to Sangh Parivar activists killed even due to personal enmity, he said and added that the local MLA has failed to meet the family of Dinesh.

SDPI also condemned the discriminatory policy of the state government.

