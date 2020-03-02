Seethanadi irrigation project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 75 crore and is likely to be announced in the State Budget, said Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for Ennehole lift irrigation project across River Swarna, being implemented at a cost of Rs 108 crore by Karnataka Neeravari Nigama, he said the project was sanctioned after a long struggle.

‘’The project will benefit the future generation. I have been working towards improving groundwater in Karkala

constituency for the last few years.’’

Already, 2,000 percolation pits have been dug in the constituency through a campaign. When groundwater declined further, scientists conducted a survey and have directed to dig additional 2,000 percolation pits to improve the water table, he added.

‘Minor vented dams’

Through Ravi Shankar Guruji’s Art of Living and various government programmes, a series of activities will be taken up in the constituency.In addition, 58 vented dams were constructed last year.

This year 100 minor vented dams will be constructed in

the constituency, Kumar added.

Through Ennehole project, water will be supplied to Ajekaru, Hirgana, Kukkundooru and Erlapady villages.

It will also help in recharging groundwater at Aanekere and Ramasamudra in Karkala taluk.

Plans have been chalked out to construct more than 40 check dams on all the rivulets near Ennehole, said Engineer Praveen.