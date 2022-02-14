Self-defence training held

“In the alarming chance that you find yourself confronted with someone who might cause you harm, knowing how to defend yourself will give you a potential upper hand and may buy you enough time to get away to safety. Be alert, avoid vantage points and observe things around you carefully. Know the soft and hard techniques and keep yourself equipped to defend,” said Arjun Shetty, National Awardee for Best Self Defense Trainer, during a self-defence training programme for the students and staff of Shakthi Residential School.

Arjun being a specialised trainer in realistic hand-to-hand combat skills and an authorised trainer for Rashtriya Maadhyama Shikshana Abhyana from 2012-2016, gave a demonstration on self-defence techniques and made the students comprehend that there is no hard core rule in self-defence mechanism.

Keeping oneself safe is a priority and every individual deserves to know the proper skills to defend himself /herself when danger strikes, he said.

Learning self-defence provides the user with the skill to avoid being hurt or injured in an attack. While this doesn’t guarantee safety, it does reduce the risk exponentially in an attack, he added.

Prakyath Rai, institute development officer, PrathviRaj, academic co-ordinator and principal of Shakthi PU College, Vidya Kamath G and others were present.