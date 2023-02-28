Separate section to be set up for monitoring of important court cases: Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain has said that a separate wing will be set up to follow up and ensure that all cases end with conviction in courts.

"This is an attempt to improve conviction rate in all cases including in heinous offenses," Kuldeep said, while adding that the follow up of cases will be done under the supervision of DCP (Law and Order) and City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB). As per the directions of DGP, the monitoring of cases are being done at the station-level, he added.

The Commissioner laying emphasis on the need for effective follow up in court cases in order to increase the rate of conviction, asserted that an increase in conviction rate will send a strong message to the society. The detailed monitoring by the special wing will show results in the next two or three years, he said.

Kuldeep said that the focus will be on old cases pending in different courts. “Monitoring of trials in court will be stepped up to ensure prompt issuance of summons /warrants, or whether the accused persons are attending the court hearing or whether the police have submitted their objections to the bail applications and so on,” he added.

During the course of investigation, digital documentation/ evidence will be given more importance. Citing an example, he said the photographs of completing Mahajar formalities needs to have a mahajar witness, investigation officer and assistant investigating officer. There is a need to build the case in such a way that it can be used as a reference for future.

Beat meeting

On strengthening the beat system, the Commissioner of Police said that beat meeting will be held once in 10 days. Each beat is normally headed by either a police constable or head constable. The regular interaction will help in building confidence in the public. A sound beat system is the primary building block for successful policing. The system helps to know the area and interact with the public, get feedback from the public, he explained.

The social media monitoring cell in the city is functioning effectively and “will incorporate if any improvement is needed in it. In fact, the cell is one of the best in state,” he added. He said for the past few days, he has been trying to understand the city traffic issues and had spent almost an hour at the Nanthoor Junction. "Effective monitoring should help in addressing traffic issues,” he added.

'Make use of 112'

The Commissioner of Police said that people should make use of emergency number 112, under 24x7 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System). The commissionerate limit has been receiving an average of 35 to 40 calls per day, which is relatively less. There are 19 Hoysala vehicles which are available round the clock.