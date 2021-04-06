Sexual assault on minor: Man arrested

The police arrested a man on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Aluru Siddapura Gram Panchayat limits.

The accused is Jenukurubara Lohith (20). The victim is a high school dropout and was staying at her home while her mother went to work as a daily wage labourer.

The Asha workers took the girl for testing in a government hospital where the doctor informed them that the girl is six months pregnant. The victim said that the accused had developed physical contact with her after promising to marry her.

Police have filed a case under the POCSO Act, based on the complaint submitted by the victim’s mother, at Shanivarasanthe Police Station.

Lohith has been remanded in judicial custody.