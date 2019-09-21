Shankarapura Mallige: Falling price, a thorny problem

Shankarapura Mallige (jasmine) which fetched a handsome Rs 1,250 per ‘Atti’ a week ago, was priced just Rs 170 per Atti (four chendus, which are set of flowers tied by a string, make one Atti) on Saturday.

The drastic fall in the price is due, Pitru Paksha, an inauspicious period ahead of Dasara festival, lasting until September 28, according to market observers.

As no auspicious rituals are held during this period, the demand for jasmine has fallen. The decline in price has not only worried growers but also traders.

Flower merchant Arif Sarakarigudde said, “Any change in the price of jasmine has a direct impact on the income of flower merchants. If the flower remains unsold due to lack of demand, then traders incur huge loss.”

The price is likely to remain low till Mahalaya Amavasye (September 28). There will be great demand for flowers during puja rituals and marriage ceremonies. The sale has declined by 80%. This situation is likely to continue till Navarathri, another trader informed.

The absence of auspicious days was a major factor resulting in reduced demand for jasmine flowers.

The production of jasmine was also good due to copious rain in the region, a jasmine cultivator said. In fact, Shankarapura Mallige is exported to Dubai and other foreign countries.

The traders are now keenly awaiting the start of Navarathri festivities to shore up the falling price of jasmine.