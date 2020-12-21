Six kidnappers remanded to 10-day police custody

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Dec 21 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 08:06 ist

The fear and grief-stricken family of Anubhav, who was the kidnap from outside his house in Ujire, was relieved after the child was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday.

There were celebrations at the house and family members were distributing sweets to all those who visited the house. The family of the 8-year-old has thanked the police for their efforts in tracing the boy.

The child said that the kidnappers had reportedly told him that they were his father’s friends and asked him not to get scared. The kidnappers had given him toys and eatables. Anubhav said that he was scared and wished to meet his mother.

The arrested six persons were brought to Belthangady on Sunday and were produced before the magistrate. The magistrate remanded them in 10-day police custody, said Circle Inspector Sandesh PG.

