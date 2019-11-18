Soothing climate attracts tourists to Kodagu

As the mountain mist begins to surround Kodagu with the onset of winter, a notable change is witnessed in the tourism activities in the district.

Tourism in the district, which was affected by back-to-back floods and landslides, has been showing signs of bouncing back to normalcy as visitors have begun thronging the tourist spots in significant numbers.

The owners of homestays, hotels, resorts, tourist taxis, cars and jeeps are hoping for an increase in their business.

An increase in the number of tourists was found in the first week of November.

Even though there were large scale landslides in 32 villages of Madikeri and Somwarpet in 2018, no such incidents of such massive scale was repeated in 2019, which is one of the reasons for a good turn up of tourists.

The tourist spots such as Raja Seat, Dubare, Abbi Falls, Bhagamandala and coffee and tea plantations are again buzzing with tourists after two years.

A favoured destination

Following incessant rain, the tourists were prohibited from visiting Mandalpatti, as a precautionary measure.

Mandalpatti has been the most favourite destination of tourists. As the rain has receded, the gates to Mandalpatti have been thrown open to the tourists again.

Rental jeeps have begun plying to the location after a long gap of three months. Jeeps are preferred by the tourists and the local people to visit such places on hilly terrain.

A huge crowd of tourists was also seen in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Ajay, a software engineer from Bengaluru, said that he visits Kodagu once in a while. The lush greenery in most of the tourist spots has been providing a very good experience.

Although it is sad to see the historic Old Fort Palace in such a pitiable condition, he lamented.

Another visitor, Poorvika, a Bengaluru based lecturer, said that it is impossible to describe the beauty of Mandalpatti in Kodagu.

The view of the sunset at Raja Seat, was memorable, she stressed.

According to the officials from the tourism department, the number of tourists drastically fell in the past two years. Earlier, 18 lakh people used to annually visit

Kodagu.

Homestay owners opine that the number of tourists may still increase by the end of November and in December as the weather will be cool.