Sowing completed on 1,337 hectares in Chikkamagaluru

The pre-monsoon showers which lashed the district for the last few days have activated the farming activities in the district. Sowing has been completed on 1,337 hectares in the plateau region.

From January 1 to May 8, Chikkamagaluru has received 124 mm rainfall, Kadur - 71 mm, Koppa - 79 mm, Mudigere - 144 mm, N R Pura - 91 mm, Sringeri - 104 mm and Tarikere - 57 mm. Sesame, urad dal, blackeyed peas and green gram have been sown in Kadur, Lakhya areas in the district.

The target is to sow on 1.29 lakh hectares during the Kharif season. Now, sowing has been completed on 1,337 hectares in Kadur and Lakhya, said an agriculture officer.

The rain has brought a smile on the face of the farmers. The farmers are engaged in levelling the land for sowing groundnut, onion, jowar, ragi and sunflower.

"I have sown sesame on four acres and green gram on eight acres of land. I am expecting good harvest during the season," said a farmer from Anegerenarayanapura in Panchanahalli hobli.

Farmer Chandrappa from Ajjampura said, "I have levelled my land. We cultivate onion, groundnut, sunflower and maize."