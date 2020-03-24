Sparse movement of people in Chikkamagaluru

DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Mar 24 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:26 ist
Rain lashed Kalasa on Tuesday.

Sparse movement of people and vehicles were witnessed following the lockdown announced by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.

Barring grocery, vegetable and medical shops, all other business establishments remained closed. The postal department, banks, police and fire service personnel functioned normally without any public visiting the banks and post offices. The police had strengthened security to ensure that no one violated the lockdown order.

As the entry of vehicles from outside the district and state was banned, the police inspected the goods transporting essential commodities via Charmadi Ghat at Kottigehara checkpost. As a result, there was traffic congestion for some time in the morning.

Amid the coronavirus scare, people came to markets to purchase items including vegetables for Ugadi celebrations.

The business of streetside vendors at Hanumanthappa Circle, Azad Park Circle, Togarihankal Circle and M G Road was brisk later in the noon. There was demand for ‘haralenne’, (castor oil), neem leaf and others.

The prices of vegetables had increased in the market. A kilogram of drum stick was sold at Rs 60, carrot – Rs 80, beans – Rs 60, Ivory gourd – Rs 30, brinjal – Rs 40, cauliflower – Rs 60, jawalikai – Rs 80, potato – Rs 30, cucumber – Rs 10 per piece, and  green peas – Rs 120.

Grapes was sold at Rs 80 per kg, sapota for Rs 60, apple – Rs 120, pomegranate – Rs 140, orange – Rs 50, banana – Rs 60, watermelon – Rs 15, papaya Rs 30, chrysanthemum Rs 50 for one maaru, marigold – Rs 40, jasmine – Rs 50. Mango leaves, neem leaves were also sold for Rs 10 per bunch.

Anticipating statewide lockdown, many had purchased clothes and gold ornaments for Ugadi on Monday itself.

Police personnel were deployed at strategic locations in different parts of the district. Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed Malnad areas in the district on Tuesday.

The rain brought much relief from scorching sun at N R Pura, Kalasa, Banakal, Kottigehara and surrounding areas.

