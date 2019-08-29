Special train from B’luru to M’luru

In order to clear extra rush during the Ganesha festival, a special train will be operated between Bengaluru and Mangaluru on Friday (August 30).

Sources said the Train No 06551 will depart from Yeshwantpur on Friday at 10.20 pm and will reach Mangaluru Railway Junction at 8.30 am on Saturday. The train’s composition includes 1 coach. The train will depart from Mangaluru at 10.15 pm on September 2 and reach Yeshwantpur railway station at 8 am on Tuesday.

Sources added that the special train was introduced following demands from Udupi-Chickmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje and Kukke Shree Subrahmanya Mangalore Railway Commuters’ Forum in Puttur.