Sr Benny Fernandes appointed as Provincial Superior

Sr Benny Fernandes of Ursuline Franciscan Congregation has been appointed as the Provincial Superior of North East Province, which includes seven states of North India, for a term of three years.
A release stated that Sr Benny hails from Venur and is currently working at UFC Provincialate in Dimapur in Nagaland.
