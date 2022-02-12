Sr Benny Fernandes appointed as Provincial Superior

Sr Benny Fernandes appointed as Provincial Superior

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 12 2022, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 23:46 ist
Sr Benny Fernandes

Sr Benny Fernandes of Ursuline Franciscan Congregation has been appointed as the Provincial Superior of North East Province, which includes seven states of North India, for a term of three years.

A release stated that Sr Benny hails from Venur and is currently working at UFC Provincialate in Dimapur in Nagaland. 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sr Benny Fernandes
Ursuline Franciscan Congregation
Provincial Superior
North East Province

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Young Indians overshadow foreign stars

IPL Auction: Young Indians overshadow foreign stars

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

Previous Covid infection may improve antibodies

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

'Who can forget Hamara Bajaj?': Pianist Louiz Banks

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

India to showcase LAC Tejas at Singapore airshow

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

 