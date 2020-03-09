Srinivas Gowda wins 46 medals in 15 Kambalas

Star Kambala jockey Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda improved on his haul of medals by winning four medals at the final Kambala of the season organised at Bangadi in Belthangady taluk on Sunday. With this, he has won a record number of 46 medals in 15 Kambalas held during this season.

In Kambala trials during Bangadi Kambala, Hukkeri Suresh M and Kolake Irvathooru Anand emerged as the fastest runner.

In the trials, Sathish A Shetty in ‘Negilu Hiriya’ category reached 124-metre track in 11.64 seconds. Calculating the speed versus distance, he has covered 100-metre in 9.38 seconds.

In the `Hagga Hiriya’ category (trials), Kolake Irvathooru has reached the track in 11.84 seconds (100-metre in 9.54 seconds). In the Soorya Chandra Kambala held at Bangadi, a total of 150 pairs of buffaloes took part.

The winners in various categories of Kambala are—Kanehalage — Mandarthi Shirooru Gopal Naik with the buffaloes of Barkuru Shantharam Shetty (I), Byndoor Bhaskar Devadiga with the buffaloes owned by Bolamballi Sri Ram Chaitra Parameshwara Bhat (II).

Hagga Hiriya—Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda with the buffaloes of Kolacchooru Kondettu Sukumar Shetty ‘A’ (I) and Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda with the buffaloes of Kolacchooru Kondettu Sukumar Shetty ‘B.’

Hagga Kiriya— Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda with the buffaloes of Mijaru Prasad Nilaya Shakthi Prasad Shetty (I) and Hirebettu Akash with the buffaloes of Ermal Dr Chinthan Rohith Hegde ‘B’ (II).

⁣Adda Halage— Panapeelu Ramavarma Mudya with buffaloes of Hankarajalu Srinivas Bheermanna Shetty (I), Naravi Yuvaraj Jain with the buffaloes of Morla Girish Alva (II).

⁣Negilu Hiriya —Hukkeri Suresh M Shetty using the buffaloes of Bolada Guthu Sathish Shetty ‘A’ (I), Perinje Pramod Kumar with the buffaloes of Krishnapura Nadumane Parameshwara Salian (II).

Negilu Kiriya —Ashwathapura Srinivas Gowda using the buffaloes of Moodbidri Padiwals Sthuti Hardik Padiwal (I) and Hukkeri Suresh M Shetty with the buffaloes of Karinja Kombelu Guthu Prashanth Poojary (II).

Negilu Athi kiriya —Marodi Sridhar using the buffaloes of Marooru Birnottu Ashith Shetty (I) and Aladangadi Girish Kumar with the buffaloes of Nallooru Gandottu Sowmya Samridh Kumar (II).