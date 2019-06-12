'Stakeholders should join to eliminate child labour'

District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi said there was a need to create awareness among the people to eliminate the evil practice of child labour.

He was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour by district administration in association with District Legal Services Authority, District Child Labour department and Bar Association.

Joshi urged the public to inform Child Helpline 1098 if they come across any child labour instance anywhere in the district. This would help the authorities to take measures to eliminate the evil menace.

He added that the helpline was exclusively set up to address the problems related to children. The initiative will help in the participation of and also in eradicating child labour.

Emphasising on the role of citizens, Joshi said that the law alone can not eliminate the evil menace. The stakeholders in the society should actively participate to stop the menace. There is a need for collective efforts and awareness should be created in this regard,he added.

He said that poverty, illiteracy and some unavoidable circumstances forced the children to take up work. The child labour is a social evil and all should join hands to stop the menace, he stressed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Viday Kumari said the civilised society should try to get rid of this inhuman practice. The deployment of children for work is unlawful and a punishable offence. The children are deprived of their basic right of enjoying their childhood.

District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Kaveri administered an oath against the practice of child labour. Raju, a rehabilitated child labour, who passed PU with flying colours was felicitated on the occasion.

Additional District Public Prosecutor Mohammed Suhan delivered a talk on the occasion.