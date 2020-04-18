Start all pending works, DC tells officials

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 18 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 19:57 ist
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy speaks during a meeting in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Saturday directed the officials to restart all the pending works in the district.

Chairing a meeting, she said all the guidelines issued by the government should be strictly followed while getting labourers for work. They must be screened. Arrangements should be made for their stay near the construction site. Further, social distancing norms must be adhered to. The use of masks and sanitisers while at work is compulsory, she added.

The DC said that all the incomplete works should be completed before the monsoon.

PWD Executive engineer Madhusoodan, Zilla Panchayat executive engineer Prabhu, CESC Executive Engineer Somashekar said that raw materials like cement, iron rods and electric poles need to be transported from outside the district. Passes should be provided for ferrying labourers from outside the district.

 

 

