Stay on guard to check dengue, officers cautioned

There is a slight decrease in dengue cases in the district, yet, the ongoing preventive measures should be pursued vigorously as there are chances of dengue showing a surge due to the unseasonal rains, experts have warned.

Activist Suresh Shetty told DH that the present weather favours mosquito breeding, owing to stagnation of water. “Contrary to popular belief, methods such as fogging will not serve any purpose in controlling mosquito population. The mosquito breeding places should be destroyed,” he stressed.

District vector-borne disease control officer Dr Navinchandra said that 1,300 dengue cases were recorded between January and September this year. Senior physician Dr Srinivas Kakkillaya said that the dengue cases had considerably decreased in the district.

“The situation regarding such diseases is not under total control. The district administration should continue the preventive measures initiated under the guidance of former Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil. The malaria control programmes should be carried out on a continuous basis,” he advised.

Blood samples

“If anyone suffers from fever, they should get their blood samples tested at the nearest government health centres in order to rule out attack of dengue or malaria,” Dr Navinchandra stressed. Smear tests done at the government hospitals is the best method to detect malaria, he added.

“This year, 2,081 malaria cases were reported between January and September. Out of these, 1,902 cases were found in the City Corporation limits alone,” he said.

The official further stated that mosquito breeding sites were found in large numbers in Bunder, Beebi Alabi Road and Central Market areas.

The Health department has taken measures to destroy the mosquito breeding sites, he said.

People also should

destroy the mosquito breeding sites in their residence, he requested.