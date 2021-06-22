Strict rules in Siddapura for 10 days

Strict rules will be imposed in Siddapura for 10 days, in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Virajpet tahsildar Dr Yoganand.

During the Covid-19 task force committee meeting held at Siddapura Gram Panchayat hall, he noted that in Siddapura, Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Localities with more than 15 Covid cases will be sealed down. People should go to their nearby shops by walk to purchase the essentials, the tahsildar said and also requested the people to cooperate.

Nodal officer Sridhar, Siddapura station house officer Mohan Raj and Siddapura Gram Panchayat president Reena Tulasi were present, among others.