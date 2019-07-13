Student writes to PMO on delayed results

A student who has been waiting for the results of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rashtrapati Puraskar examination for two years has written to the Prime Minister’s office drawing their attention to the matter.

Satwik Sharma B S, a II PU student at Vivekananda PU College, Puttur, had written the examination when he was in Class 10 at the Vivekananda Kannada Medium School in 2017. He had been keen on getting the examination result, as it would help in pursuing higher education. Now, he has petitioned the PMO on delayed results.

Sharma’s father Rajesh Krishnaprasad also sought information regarding the cause for delay in announcement of the results with the help of RTI Act, but he received a reply that the results were ready to be published from the Bharat Scouts and Guides office. When the results were delayed further, he again applied under the RTI Act and received the same reply.

Disappointed by the delay in announcement of results, Sharma submitted a complaint to the PMO through the portal in December 2018. His complaint was forwarded to the Department of Youth Affairs and Bharat Scouts and Guides, but the issue was not resolved.

Sharma, who has refused to give up, has once again petitioned the PMO. He has even tweeted the President, Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Sports Minister.

Krishnaprasad said, “Following our queries, Bharat Scouts and Guides blamed the Rashtrapathi Bhavan for delaying the results. The Bharat Scouts and Guides students appear before Sopana Pratham, Sopana Dwithiya, Sopana Thrithiya, Rajya Puraskar and, finally, Rashtrapati Puraskar. They work hard to prepare for the examinations. These results help the students when they have to opt for higher education. Their efforts will go down the drain if the results are delayed.”